Lockdown at West Ottawa High School after report of weapon

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Ottawa High School went into lockdown Thursday after authorities were told a person was seen on campus with a weapon.

Around 8:20 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received reports that a person was seen with a weapon on campus, it said in a release.

The north and south building were both put on lockdown while the north building was searched, the sheriff’s office said.

The person left campus and was found at a house nearby, authorities say. He is being interviewed by investigators.

The lockdown has been lifted and there is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say the situation is still being investigated and it will later be determined if there will be any criminal charges.