Local Fairlife suppliers stunned by IN abuse video

Warning: Some viewers may find portions of the above video upsetting. Discretion is advised.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A disturbing viral video of animal abuse at an Indiana farm has a connection to West Michigan.

The founder of Fair Oaks farms, seen in the video posted online by an animal rights group, also founded and supplies milk for Fairlife, a high-end, ultra-filtered milk made in Coopersville and distributed by Coca-Cola.

A number of local dairy farms supply milk to Fairlife and have already been caught in the fallout from the video. Some stores in Chicago and Indiana have pulled Fairlife from their shelves, and it may not end there.

“Go and picket in front of Fairlife corporation. Picket in front of the Coca-Cola corporation,” Animal Rights Mission founder Richard Couto said during his narration of the video.

None of the West Michigan farmers who supply Fairlife would speak on the record Monday, but some told 24 Hour News 8 that news of the abuse at Fair Oaks came as a shock. They say Fair Oaks and other Fairlife suppliers have strict policies to protect against what’s seen in the video.

Prevention methods include video cameras in and around the farms to monitor not only employee treatment of the animals, but also to make sure the animals are safe and healthy when humans are not around.

Fair Oaks fired employees caught in the video, which ARM released several months after the incidents.

On Monday, the prosecutor in Newton County, Indiana, issued warrants authorizing misdemeanor charges against the three former employees. The prosecutor says Fair Oaks has fully cooperated with investigators.

Local farmers who supply Fairlife say they are still delivering milk to the Coopersville plant.

In its own video, Fairlife COO Tim Doelman said that the dairy farms that supply the company, including those in West Michigan, will undergo additional third-party audits to make sure they’re following good animal safety and welfare practices.

“We increased the frequency of unannounced audits of farms from one to 24 per year,” Doelman said. “We will do this for you and, most importantly, for the cows.”

Fairlife also issued the following statement Tuesday: