GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan Conservation Officer was given the Department of Natural Resources’ Lifesaving Award for his quick actions during an incident last spring that saved a person in the middle of a medical emergency.

The DNR said Officer Steve Orange was on the phone with Rich Dawkins, a volunteer hunter safety education officer, when he noticed Dawkins was starting to struggle with his speech. Orange, who was a county away, quickly called 911 for a medical check.

“Within minutes, an ambulance and a law enforcement officer from Grand Haven Public Safety arrived. The emergency responders immediately assessed that Dawkins was having a stroke and transported him to the hospital,” the agency said in a release.

Because of the quick response, Dawkins was on the mend and even able to start speaking again within four hours of his first symptoms.

“During that time at the hospital, I was very shocked and surprised to see Cpl. Orange walk into the room to check on my well-being to make sure I was OK,” Dawkins told the DNR. “(He said) ‘That was the only thing on my mind.’ … Without the quick thinking and action of Cpl. Orange, it could have been a very bad day to be me.”

Jason Haines, chief of the DNR Law Enforcement Division, credited Orange with falling back on his years of experience and training.

“Cpl. Orange’s training kicked in and he was able to identify by sound that there was an immediate medical emergency,” Haines stated. “He knew the appropriate steps to connect with local emergency responders to ensure Mr. Dawkins received quick help and showed true dedication and concern by driving to the hospital to check on Dawkins.”

Orange has been a conservation officer since 2004 and coordinates volunteer hunter safety education instructors and programs.

Dawkins has been an instructor since 2014. He has since made a full recovery.