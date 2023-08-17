HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Holland identified a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened two weeks ago. As investigators continue to search for answers, 60-year-old Gary Bowen remains in the hospital.

According to Bowen’s mother, Joyce, her son was on his way to work, a 5-mile walk he did everyday.

“He was laying in the road. Cars were slowing down and going around him, but not stopping,” she said.

On Aug. 3, police responded to the corner of East 32nd Street and South Waverly Road after reports of a hit-and-run crash. Police said the person responsible was driving a red Toyota 4Runner when they hit Bowen.

Joyce said her son has fractures on the back of his skull, eight broken ribs, a broken right arm, pelvis, tibia and underwent surgery on his knee.

“He’s not going to have his life like he had it before because of all the broken bones,” said Joyce. “It’s going to take a long recuperation for him.”‘

Les Skinner, Bowen’s uncle, said it’s affected all of their lives.

“This situation is going to leave all of our lives altered,” he said. “Not just Gary’s, but his mother Joyce, mine, his daughter, the whole family. Their life, in some way or another, will never be the same again.”

And this isn’t the first time Bowen has been involved in a hit-and-run crash. Joyce said her son suffered a concussion three years ago after he was run over by a car. She said the driver in that incident was never found.

“He was walking home from his work and they didn’t stop either,” she said. “This is terrible because it seems like it’s everyday you hear about someone getting hit by a car and the driver of the car leaves. Nobody takes care, nobody is interested in helping the person when they’re laying there in the middle of the road.”

Skinner said it wasn’t until minutes after Bowen was hit that someone decided to stop and help.

“There had been cars coming up, driving around him, nobody stopping until Aaron, who is the hero of the day,” he explained. “He stopped, took things under control, called 9-1-1. He waited right there with him in the road until the ambulance and the police got there. There’s very little question to the fact that he would’ve died in the road, had Aaron not stopped to help.”

The investigation is ongoing. Bowen’s friend has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.