Live Desk Conversation: GVSU safety protocols for coming semester

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University is preparing for the challenges that COVID-19 brings to campus as students gear up to return for the next semester.

Thursday’s Live Desk Conversations welcomes GVSU’s Greg Sanial, vice president of finance and administration and director of the school’s Virus Action Team, and Provost Maria Cimitile.

Sanial and Cimitile will talk about safety measures in place as some students move back to campus this weekend. They will also discuss testing, hybrid plans, vaccinations for professors and faculty, and take viewer questions.

If you have a question you would like Sanial or Cimitile to answer, you can send them to luke.laster@woodtv.com or wait to ask them live during our stream using the hashtag #HeyLuke.

This Live Desk Conversations will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. You can watch on woodtv.com or on WOOD TV8’s Facebook and Twitter pages.