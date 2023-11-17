GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s arguably the biggest parade there is: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and this year, it will include the Jenison High School Marching Band.

The parade steps off at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. It will air live on NBC and Peacock.

News 8 anchor Teresa Weakley will be accompanying the Jenison band on its trip to New York City, joining students on the bus ride there, their trip around the city to see the sights and their hard work in final rehearsals for the parade. Plus, she’ll be with the band on parade day.

Teresa is documenting her trip in the live blog below: