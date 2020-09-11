Liquor store near Jenison robbed at gunpoint

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities are looking for the woman who held up a Jenison-area liquor store at gunpoint Thursday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Sheldon Party Store on Chicago Drive at Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman threatened the clerk with a handgun before making off with cash and merchandise.

She was described as a white woman in her mid-20s, standing about 5-foot-5 with a thin build. She had a shaved head and facial tattoos. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap, camouflage jacket and combat boots.

The robber was spotted driving away in a beige early to mid-1990s Lincoln Continental with no plates.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.