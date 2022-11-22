JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After a millage failed for a second time, the Patmos Library near Hudsonville has announced an official closure date.

In both August and November, voters rejected a millage for the library that accounts for 85% of its budget, or about $200,000. Library leaders say they will run out of funding by September 2024, forcing it to close.

The small library in Jamestown Township has faced intense backlash from community members, who said they were unhappy that the library had books that deal with LGBTQ issues. The library says it has about 90 such pieces of material out of a total inventory of about 67,000.

A GoFundMe account raised hundreds of thousands of dollars this fall to help with operating costs. Romance novelist Nora Roberts donated $50,000 to the fund, but the library said it was still not enough for the library to remain open past September 2024.