Libertas school’s COVID-19 dispute moves to state court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal judge has denied Libertas Christian School’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Ottawa County Health Department, which claimed the school was not following state COVID-19 orders. The case is now being moved to the state level.

The school was in court last week after the Ottawa County Health Department issued cease and desist orders, closing the school after health officials say the school was not following mask and social distancing guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In court, the school argued that masks interfere with practicing its religious beliefs, which Libertas incorporates into the curriculum.

County health officials say the school has refused to cooperate with contact tracing and was not practicing mask wearing or social distancing in the building. The health department also says two teachers and two students tested positive for coronavirus and that the teachers were working with students during their infectious period.

Libertas officials said no one at the school was considered a close contact, disputing the county’s timetable.

On Tuesday, Judge Paul L. Maloney out of Kalamazoo denied the school’s request. The court has also passed the case on to state courts because it surrounds claims from state law.