LGBTQ community asks for change in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second time in a decade, the Holland City Council is being asked to amend the city’s non-discrimination ordinance to include protections for the LGBTQ community.

About a dozen citizens pledged their support for this change during a packed meeting Wednesday night.

One of the community leaders pushing for this change is Jeffrey Sorensen. Sorensen is the director of Out On The Lakeshore, an LGBTQ community resource center in Holland.

Sorensen said they’re asking city council members to include sexual orientation and gender identity under the non-discrimination ordinance, as well as extend employment protections to include the LGBTQ community.

This push comes nine years after the Holland City Council voted against such change.

This time around, leaders behind the movement are more confident about its passing and are expecting the support of Holland’s new mayor Nathan Bocks to be helpful in getting a majority vote from council members.

Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, Sorensen talked to News 8 about the importance of putting these protections into law.

“The discrimination definitely exists,” Sorensen said. “We’ve heard the stories, but currently there’s no way for those complaints to really be heard by the city, so that’s exactly why we’re coming and presenting that to the council, in hopes that they will really place an emphasis on that in the new year.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, a few citizens spoke out against the proposed amendment.

As for city council members, Wednesday’s meeting was just a time to listen. No elected officials commented on the topic during the meeting, but they’re expected to join the conversation when it carries over into the new year.