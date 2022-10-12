HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — As the need for workers continues, a Holland vehicle battery manufacturing plant is offering a major incentive.

LG Energy Solution has announced that beginning in January it will offer 100% of employee’s medical, dental and vision benefits. The company says they’ll be among the less than 5% of employers in the US offering the incentive.

Depending on which plan they choose, the incentive could put as much as $2,400 back in an employee’s pocket.

“At first … I didn’t believe it. I had to read it again,” said Shellie Ritsema, the LG Energy Solution environmental assistant manager. “I started kind of going through my head, like what can I do with that extra money?”

Help wanted signs have become more of a plea than a notification for local companies. LG is no exception.

They hope the incentive will not only help keep current employees at the plant, but also attract the workers they need for the expansion currently under construction at the Holland facility.

“By 2025 we will be producing batteries over there and that’s an extra 1,200 people and that’s on top of the 1,500 people here in Holland. So we are definitely looking for employees,” said Val Gent, the LG Energy Solution communications manager.

LG Energy Solution says less than 5% of employers in the US offer to cover 100% of an employee’s medical coverage.

“We think it’s important to invest in the future of our employees and their families. So we think it’s just a great benefit to our employees and we think it’s just going to be great for the company as well,” Gent said.

Ritsema eventually did figure out how much money she’ll save and where the money will go.

“About $262 for myself. So that’s a big deal, per paycheck,” Ritsema said. “Half a car payment, at least. My house will be paid off in July next year, so a little extra money towards that principal. “

The company already offers the same deal to works at their Hazel Park and Troy facilities on the east side of the state.