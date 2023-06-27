LG Energy Solutions celebrates the placement of the final beam for the expansion at its Holland facility. (May 16, 2023)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — LG Energy Solution is pushing the back the timeline for the expansion of its plant in Holland.

The nearly 1.7 million square feet expansion of the electric battery plant has hit construction delays, according to a Michigan Economic Development Corporation memo.

The MEDC on Tuesday approved an amendment to two $10 million grant agreements that delay the deadlines of milestones for the project. The company must now meet all its milestones by June 30, 2027, a year later than originally agreed on.

The plant, located off 146th Avenue near I-196, first opened in 2010. Once completed, the expansion is expected to add 1,200 highly-skilled jobs.