Leaders to talk playlist changes at Grand Haven Musical Fountain

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Changes may be coming to Grand Haven’s Musical Fountain.

The Fountain Committee will meet with the city’s Human Relations Commission Thursday evening to discuss the family-friendly rules for music played at the fountain.

The public has been allowed to submit music choices, but some believe the rules lack clarity.

Previously, genres like rap, metal and Christian were not allowed. The Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists contacted the city to complain about censorship, saying some religious songs were still on the playlist.

MACRA says the family-friendly rule is discriminatory against racial and ethnic minorities and violates the First Amendment. The organization is suggesting music rules at the fountain follow Federal Communications Commission guidance, which prohibit profanity and promotion of illegal drugs, alcohol and violence.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. We will livestream it inside this story provide updates as we learn more later.