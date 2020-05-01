Live Now
Layoffs at Gentex due to coronavirus closures

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Zeeland-based automotive supplier has started to lay off employees due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gentex Corporation said on Thursday they began involuntary layoffs. In an email to News 8, the company said the layoffs were necessary to match the size of its operations due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order and the economic impact of the pandemic.

Gentex said it couldn’t provide the exact number of employees laid off because “the situation is understandably very fluid.”

Due to the decrease in demand, the company said it’s also in the process of eliminating jobs that are no longer needed.

