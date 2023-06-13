GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two migrant workers have sued an Ottawa County blueberry farm, claiming they were trafficked to work there in unsafe conditions.

Luiz Guzman Rojas and Feliciano Velasco Rojas sued First Pick Farms in West Olive Friday in federal court. Two of their attorneys told News 8 on Tuesday what they went through was “traumatic and harrowing.”

“We’re talking about workers who are essential to our livelihood, who provide a service that all of us benefit from,” Trent Taylor, a staff attorney for Farmworker Justice, said. “We’re also talking about workers who have been marginalized.”

“It’s unfortunately not that uncommon of a situation,” Gonzalo Peralta, a staff attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, said.

In May of 2017, the workers say, they legally came from Mexico through a visa program to work at a North Carolina farm. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor for First Pick Farms took them to Michigan to work over the summer. The supervisor gave the workers false identification documents with different names during the transfer, the lawsuit alleges. When they arrived in Michigan, the workers say they picked blueberries up to 12 hours a day without breaks, working seven days a week for unfair wages.

“These kinds of conditions would take their toll on anyone and much less for the amount of time these individuals were compelled to work during the blueberry season,” Peralta said.

First Pick Farms did not return News 8’s request for comment by close of business Tuesday.

The lawsuit claims 32 workers stayed in an unfurnished home in Wyoming provided by their employer.

“It was a barren home,” Peralta said. “There was no furniture.”

While two female workers shared one bedroom, the other 30 people were spread through the rest of the home without beds and only a small kitchen, according to the filing.

“You’re talking about long hours and coming home to sleep on a floor,” Peralta said. “And having access to such few bathrooms means that you have these long lines of people waiting to take a shower and some people just not able to after such a long day.”

The workers say their supervisor oversaw harsh working and living conditions. The lawsuit alleges that though farm operators knew the way workers were treated, nothing was done to change it.

“So many individuals are placed into fear because of the circumstance and that fear translates into a fear of coming forth to try to actually vindicate their rights,” Peralta said. “It’s unfortunately a horrific cycle that perpetuates.”

The workers claim farm management even threatened to call immigration authorities if they complained to anyone else what was happening.

“(The supervisor) would alert immigration authorities on the Plaintiffs’ whereabouts and the use of false identification if the Plaintiffs complained about their working conditions,” the lawsuit states.

“Due to being compelled to use the false identifying documentation and being transported away from their previous H-2A employer in North Carolina, thereby violating the terms of their H-2A visa and immigration status, the Plaintiffs were fearful of the legal repercussions if immigration authorities were called against them,” the suit goes on to say.

The lawsuit says the workers eventually returned to North Carolina by the end of summer 2017. Their attorneys say justice for them goes beyond financial compensation. They want reform in the agriculture industry and stricter penalties for farms who treat workers unfairly.

“There needs to be industry-wide change which promotes fair and just treatment of farm workers who put the food on our table and are essential to our economy,” Taylor said.

The workers are seeking an unspecific amount in financial and legal damages. They claim the farm violated the Trafficking Victim Protection Reauthorization Act, which allows trafficking victims to sue for civil damages. The lawsuit also claims the farm violated the federal Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act.

“There were many regulations that were not obeyed by First Pick Farms,” Taylor said. “This is something that we see all too frequently in the industry of agriculture.”

The attorneys say while these workers came forward, many don’t. They believe there are many more out there.

“We’re starting to see this level of exploitation is more widespread than previously understood, but I don’t think we have a clue of how deep it goes yet,” Peralta said.