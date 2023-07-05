OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Latino outreach organization is speaking out against a petition to recall Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel.

Ebel is one of six commissioners affiliated with the conservative group Ottawa Impact.

The petition, filed by Ottawa County Democrat Treasurer Larry Jackson, refers to a meeting where commissioners voted 6-5 to revise a December 2022 resolution that appointed Health Officer Adeline Hambley.

Wednesday afternoon, supporters of Ebel held a rally outside of the Ottawa County Administration building. Organizers said removing her from the board will get rid of Latino representation.

“Lucy is the only Latina on the commission board and she’s also the first Latina to be elected onto the board. So, with them removing her it’s taking away our voice. Our culture believes in faith, family, freedom and if you remove her then who are we going to have to represent us on the commission board?” said Cindy Amante, state director for Proposito Michigan.

Lucy Ebel, Ottawa County Commissioner (July 5, 2023) Cindy Amante, State Director for Proposito Michigan. (July 5, 2023) A supporter of Lucy Ebel, Ottawa County Commissioner. (July 5, 2023)

A special election will be held if the recall petition is approved and receives enough signatures.

“I respect the process and will act based upon the review of the language,” Ebel said at the rally. “Just know I will stand tall and continue to fight for the constituents of Ottawa County and will be a model for the community that they can be proud of.”