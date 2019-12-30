Lansing woman dies following Ottawa Co. crash

A photo of a crash in Ottawa County on Dec. 27, 2019. (Courtesy of Macheal Marie Reister)

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the people injured in a Friday crash on I-96 near Nunica has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it was informed of the death Sunday. It identified the person killed as Charitha Aella, 25, of Lansing.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of the highway near 112th Avenue in Crockery Township. Authorities say a westbound vehicle rear-ended a car that had stopped alongside of the road. Three of the people in the car that was hit were taken to a hospital in Muskegon.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday, but investigators previously said speed and alcohol appear to have been involved.