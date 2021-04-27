Lakeshore golf club honoring fallen soldiers set to open

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — American Dunes Golf Club is preparing to open its doors this weekend.

Workers said the course, formerly the Grand Haven Golf Club, will accommodate golfers from all over the country. It’s also meant to honor the men and women who died or were wounded while serving their country.

“There will be a huge tie to our military service members,” general manager Doug Bell said.

That tie includes the playing of “Taps,” a memorial that debuts Sunday. Plaques that commemorate fallen soldiers will be placed at all 18 holes, along with a story that pays homage to the course’s designer, golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

“Every tee box will have a nice plaque honoring Mr. Nicklaus’ major that he won,” Bell said.

American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven. (April 27, 2020)

Managers said 100% of the profits left at the end of the season will be donated to Folds of Honor. It’s an organization that provides scholarship assistance to military members’ spouses and children from elementary school through college.

That generosity motivated Nicklaus to wave his $3 million design fee.

“You tie Folds and the military members and how they support the branches of the government with Mr. Nicklaus’ reputation, it’s just pretty cool,” Bell said.