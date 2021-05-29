Lakeshore Fit Fest coming this June

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — An event along the lakeshore this June is all about staying in great shape while supporting some important causes.

Lakeshore Fit Fest, a fitness class series held by Encompass Wellness & Fitness Center and A1 Fitness, will benefit the Boys & Girls Club and Operation Hope for Allegan Youth.

Lakeshore fit fest will be held from June 15 to June 20 at locations in both Saugatuck and Holland. A kick-off party will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 15 at the Tulip City Brewstillery.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

