HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a fantastic season for salmon fishing as the state continues to stock more of the fish in Lake Michigan.

This spring, the Department of Natural Resources stocked Lake Michigan with one million chinook salmon. It’s the high point of years of growth in the lake.

In 2022, the DNR put in 800,000 salmon. That was nearly 200,000 more fish than the previous year.

“This is the third year in a row where fisheries have been strong and providing opportunity for fishermen to get out and catch the big fish, the chinook salmon,” said Dennis Eade, the executive director of the Michigan Steelhead and Salmon Fishermen’s Association. “Fishing is more popular than it’s ever been.”

Fishers are having some great days out on the lake and bringing in some huge hauls.

“Some of the record catches have been within the past three years,” Eade said. “I caught a 43-pound chinook up in Ludington.”

Scott Heintzelman, the central Lake Michigan unit manager for the Michigan DNR, also said he’s seen “good catches” this year that have been consistent across the lake.

“It’s been a very good year all the way around the lake,” he said. “I think other states would indicate the same thing as well.”

Things were different back in 2013. The alewife population, the primary prey of salmons, were dying off. The DNR placed fewer salmon in the lake to help the alewife population recover.

“Salmon, 90% of their diet is alewife,” Eade said. “So they’re very dependent on the alewife. Numbers had decreased to the point where we were worried about the fishery crashing as it did in Lake Huron in 2004.”

As the alewife population in Lake Michigan has improved, it’s allowed the DNR to put more and more salmon in the lake again. Heintzelman said salmon are naturally reproducing too, playing a “significant” role in the growth of the fish in Lake Michigan.

“The conditions in the lake, what it’s really done is it’s increased survival,” Heintzelman said.

“I think we’re in a really good place in 2023,” he continued. “Everybody has basically reported better fishing, improved fishing.”

Heintzelman said other fish species are doing well right now, including steelhead and brown trout. It’s a perfect storm that’s helped fisheries.

“Communities and economies depend on those fisheries, brings lots of people to town,” he said. “They’re in the restaurants, they’re in the hotels, the campgrounds, it’s a big positive for the area.”

The DNR still cautioned that although alewife numbers have improved, they’re still at “pretty historic low levels.” Going forward, experts say it’s a balancing act between helping the fishing industry and making sure there aren’t too many salmon in the lake.

“Not overdo it to where we knock those alewife numbers off to extreme lows again where you see these fisheries really drop off,” Heintzelman said.

But for now, things are looking great for fish habitats and for fisheries.

“It’s a good year to brush off your salmon gear and get on the lake,” Heintzelman said.

Anglers will have a lot of salmon to catch this weekend at the Big Red Classic, the Holland fishing tournament Friday through Sunday. Eighty teams are competing for prizes of up to $10,000.