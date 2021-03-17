Lake Michigan drops, letting boat launches and roads reopen

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Along Lake Michigan, water marks on old sea walls tell the story of a battered lakeshore.

For the last two years, high lake levels have caused flooding on city streets and severe erosion to lakefront property in Spring Lake, Holland and Grand Haven.

“The lake’s been up and down for a number of years. You used to be able to play football on the beach at one time,” Ben Ainsworth, who owns a home in Spring Lake, said.

Ainsworth has called the same beachfront property home since 1944. He said the home survived high lake levels of the 1970s and later, in the 1980s, flooding so bad that he put in a steel sea wall. That sea wall is now buried under the sand.

“We were concerned of course that we were going to lose a lot (of land) but we knew the wall was there to protect us,” Ainsworth said of the erosion over the years.

Ben Ainsworth’s beachfront property in Spring Lake. (March 17, 2021)

On Wednesday, things looked a lot different than they have in the last year. Lake levels have fallen 10 inches since March 2020.

“Pre-COVID-19, the no. 1 thing on our agenda was dealing with high lake level impacts. It’s still a very big issue, but they’ve gone down quite a bit,” Grand Haven City Manager Patrick McGinnis said of flooding in the city.

In Grand Haven, roadways and boat launches have been unusable for the last two seasons. Coho and Harbor Island drives have been submerged for the majority of the last two years. The city’s boat launch has also remained underwater, forcing its closure.

The boat launch and previously flooded roads are now dry. The city has removed road closed signs and opened the boat launch to visitors. Sandbags still remain along the roads, illustrating how dire the situation was.

A parking lot along Harbor Island Drive is finally back above water after being submerged for the better part of two years. (March 17, 2021)

“In our most dramatic period, some of our roads were submerged, which damages them significantly. We had to go in and dig those roads out and still need to do some of that. Some were outright impassable,” McGinnis said.

City officials say after battling with Mother Nature, the lull in lake levels is welcomed. However, they say they’re still urging people to avoid building anything else on the waterfront as they can’t predict the future of the lakes.

“If the lakes come up much higher than they did last year, a perfect storm scenario where we have high water levels and big storms, the damage that we would see here, we’ve had some estimates out there in the hundreds of millions of dollars in private property,” McGinnis said.

The city says it is hoping the planning done over the last two years, will help it to be more prepared if lake levels rise again soon.