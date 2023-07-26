HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids and parents can learn together while shopping at participating Goodwill stores in West Michigan.

Ottawa Area Intermediate School District announced it’s teaming up with Goodwill Industries of West Michigan to participate in the Talk While You Shop initiative.

Ottawa Area ISD said the initiative encourages language growth and interaction and helps build a foundation for children to become strong readers. It also shows families about their important role in their child’s early brain and language development.

While shopping at participating Goodwill stores, parents and children will be given “learning adventure cards” for a scavenger hunt and there will be floor decals, rack signs, posters and wall graphics, according to an Ottawa Area ISD news release.

The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District is also taking part in the initiative.

The following Goodwill stores are participating:

Allendale store located at 5269 Lake Michigan Dr.

Coopersville store located at 1141 W. Randall St.

North Muskegon store located at 1169 Whitehall Rd.

Muskegon store located at 1501 E. Apple Ave.

Muskegon store located at 1934 E. Sherman Blvd.

Roosevelt Park store located at 950 W. Norton Ave.

Whitehall store located at 3353 Underwood Dr.

A launch party event will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the North Holland store. The free event will feature refreshments, tours, giveaways and literacy information booths.