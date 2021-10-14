Kids’ Food Basket to host grand opening for new Holland facility

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids’ Food Basket is opening its brand new facility in Holland Thursday. The organization works to make sure all kids have equitable access to good, healthy foods.

The new location was made possible as part of the Ottawa+Allegan Feeding Our Future expansion campaign to help families facing food insecurity in these counties.

The grand opening will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 652 Hastings Avenue in Holland.

The building officially opened last year, but the organization wasn’t able to celebrate fully because of the pandemic.

Officials with Kids’ Food Basket say since its opening, they’ve been able to remove three schools from their waiting list and serve more than 1,200 kids each weekday with an evening meal.

“We know that good food is foundational for good health and good health is foundational for a good future and so if kids don’t have access to healthy, nourishing foods so that they can be the best that they can be in the classroom, that really keeps them underperforming and keeps them from being their best,” said Afton DeVos, the COO of Kids’ Food Basket.

DeVos says they are searching for volunteers to help run their organization.

More information can be found online.