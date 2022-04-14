HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit organization that provides thousands of meals a day to students and families in need is expanding its farming into Ottawa County.

According to Holland Township Development Director Corey Broersma, in a 7-0 vote Tuesday, the Holland Township Planning Commission conditionally approved Kids’ Food Basket’s plan to build a “Banquet Barn” off 104th Avenue and I-196, in partnership with Ridge Point Community Church.

The church will provide a 10-acre site south of its parking lot for Kids’ Food Basket Farm – Ottawa+Allegan to develop a kids education building, greenhouse, raised beds and a farm, according to Ridge Point’s website.

Kids’ Food Basket launched its farming operations in 2017 as a way to grow food for the sack suppers it provides to school-age children. Its first 10-acre farm opened on the last parcel of farmland in Grand Rapids, located at 1300 Plymouth Ave. NE. The site is also home to Kid’s Food Basket’s headquarters, which opened in 2019.

In 2020, Kids’ Food Basket opened another office in Holland to support its service expansion in Allegan and Ottawa counties. This new farm will complement that effort.

Ridge Point and Kids’ Food Basket will hold a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony on the project Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m., according to the church website.

A representative from Kids’ Food Basket said the organization expects to have the site fully operational by the spring of 2023, according to The Holland Sentinel.

