Kids’ Food Basket adding new hub in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids’ Food Basket is expanding once again by adding a new Holland location that will act as a base for children living in southern Ottawa and Allegan counties.

It’s all part of its “Feeding Our Futures” campaign, expanding its service to more than 11,000 children who are food insecure.

Kids’ Food Basket provides healthy evening meals to more than 8,800 at 50 schools in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

Currently, there are six schools on the organization’s immediate waiting list. The nonprofit serves only 10% of the need in Ottawa and Allegan counties. Organizers say this move will help them grow to fill that need.

The organization is renovating the building at 652 Hastings Ave., which is being funded by a $2.5 million fundraising effort.

Kids’ Food Basket says the new location will help them provide free, well-balanced, evening meals to thousands of children living in rural southern Ottawa County and Allegan County.

These regions were largely unsupported by the nonprofit in the past, though Chief Operating Officer Afton DeVos says that will soon change.

“Our advisory board really felt called and moved to be able to move into both Ottawa and Allegan communities,” DeVos said. “So, giving us a facility that’s adjacent and in close proximity to both is making that possible.”

As Kids’ Food Basket continues to expand, organizers say their fundraising effort is far from complete.

For more information about the organization, including how to donate, can be found online.