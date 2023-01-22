PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children are in the hospital after they escaped a vehicle that had crashed into Lake Macatawa Sunday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Lake Macatawa in the area of Jenison Avenue and Lakeway Drive after receiving a report that a person had driven a vehicle into the lake.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a 52-year-old Otsego man had driven into the water sometime overnight. Two children, who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, escaped and sheltered on shore before finding help later that morning.

Both children, whose ages haven’t been released, were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

No information has been released on the Otsego man.

Members of the dive team are on the scene working to retrieve the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear what led up to the vehicle crashing into the lake.

The incident remains under investigation.