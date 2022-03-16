WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Ottawa County are still trying to sort out what happened after a man accused of pulling a gun on a woman refused to come out of his apartment with his three children Monday.

Maurice Butler, 33, is charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer.

He’s been released on a personal recognizance bond.

Detectives are still trying to determine if the original incident involving the gun occurred. But at the time of the call, they thought they had a man with a gun holding three children hostage.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiation team is credited with convincing Butler to send the kids out and give himself up.

Patience, time and trust are three keys to making negotiations a success, the team says.

“When you first arrive on the scene, you have no idea if you’re going to be there for a half hour, or if you’re going to be there for 18 hours. You have no idea what you’re in for,” said Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Ann Koster, a member of the crisis negotiation team.

That was the case on Aug. 11 of last year.

Kenneth Pagel Jr. barricaded himself in a Spring Lake home with a hostage.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place.

The hostage was released about four hours later, but the standoff would continue another 14 hours, as crisis negotiation team members tried talking the man into surrendering over the phone.

Koster was on the other end of the line.

“A lot of its building trust. When we first get on the phone, sometimes they don’t want to talk to the police. We have to build that trust. We have to be able to trust them and they have to be able to trust me. And that’s sometimes a hard thing to overcome on the phone,” Koster said.

She and other team members eventually convinced Pagel to surrender.

A 21-year sheriff’s office veteran, Koster joined the crisis negotiation team six years ago.

“Sometimes you feel like you’re making progress. And then it can be ten seconds later, and they can completely turn. They don’t want to talk anymore,” Koster said. “You just never know for sure until they come out of the house and you know that everybody’s safe.”

Members of the team approach their jobs somewhat different than their counterparts in the detective bureau. They’re not building a case against a suspect.

“It’s not more of doing an investigation at that point for me. It’s more of trying to find out what the crisis is, that’s happening inside that house or wherever that person is at,” Koster said. “And it’s listening. It’s what’s going through their head and what brought this whole situation to a head on the day of the call. “

The crisis negotiation team is as much a part of the response to hostage and barricaded suspect situations as the SWAT team.

“If we’re going to send a tactical unit, we’ll send our negotiations as well. We’re always looking for that positive outcome,” Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jake Sparks said.

Sparks oversees the team, which goes through specialized training before they’re sent out into the field.

“Learning the psychology involved. A lot of case studies of past instances, what has gone well. What has gone poorly,” Sparks said. “And then working on the different themes and strategies that we use to try to keep people talking. Because if they’re talking with us, it probably means they’re not doing something negative or not hurting someone else.”

Despite the successes — the team has not had a hostage death during a negotiation — there are times when talking to the suspect isn’t working. When time runs out, force may be necessary.

“We have to accept the fact that hit as far as we can go with the negotiations and that there’s nothing we can say or do that’s going to change things,” Koster said.

But more often than not, the team succeeds in getting everyone out of the situation safe.

“Walking away and knowing that everybody is safe. The officers that are out there are safe. The neighbors and the people involved in the situation are OK,” Koster said.

The team has five members, with a sixth set to begin training for the team next week.