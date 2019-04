Juvenile lifer resentenced to same term without parole

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A January 2019 mug shot of Juan Carlos Nunez from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A man sentenced to life in prison for a murder committed when he was 16 has been handed the same prison term.

Ottawa County Circuit Court Judge Jon Hulsing resentenced 38-year-old Juan Carlos Nunez to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday.

Nunez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after murdering 22-year-old restaurant worker Scott Anderson during a 1997 robbery, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders are unconstitutional.

The Holland Sentinel reports Nunez is expected to appeal the decision.

