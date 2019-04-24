Juvenile lifer resentenced to same term without parole
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A man sentenced to life in prison for a murder committed when he was 16 has been handed the same prison term.
Ottawa County Circuit Court Judge Jon Hulsing resentenced 38-year-old Juan Carlos Nunez to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday.
Nunez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after murdering 22-year-old restaurant worker Scott Anderson during a 1997 robbery, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders are unconstitutional.
The Holland Sentinel reports Nunez is expected to appeal the decision.
Information from: The Holland Sentinel
