GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A juvenile was killed and four others were injured when a Jeep collided with a gravel truck east of Hudsonville Wednesday, Ottawa County authorities said.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old from Wyoming was driving the Jeep west on Jackson when he failed to obey a stop sign and pulled into the path of the southbound gravel truck.

One of the passengers in the Jeep died at the scene. That person was described only as a juvenile and authorities said they did not immediately release a precise age or gender because their investigation was ongoing.

The 17-year-old and his three other passengers, also all juveniles, were hospitalized “with injuries ranging from serious to critical,” authorities wrote in a release.

The driver of the truck, a 62-year-old Byron Center man, wasn’t hurt.

The intersection of 22nd and Jackson was closed while emergency responders were on the scene.