GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Thursday with a leap.

One of Jeff and Teresa Verry’s first dates more than two decades ago was skydiving. They decided to recreate that experience, with Jeff Verry wearing a suit and Teresa Verry wearing her wedding dress from 20 years ago.

“My husband and I have always been … adventure seeking,” Teresa Verry said.

She said at their wedding, their cake topper was a pair of skydivers.

The two decided to skydive Thursday “just to remind ourselves that 20 years later we’re still just as much in love with each other if not more,” she said. “We still have fun and we still want to find the adventure in life.”

Her husband said he’s actually afraid of heights.

“Like deathly afraid of heights, like, drive across the bridge someone else drives the car,” he said. “I can’t stand heights or specifically falling from them, so it might be … all just kind of a blur, but I think that’s a lot like my marriage. It’s just all kind of a blur, but it ends well and it was well and people said I looked good on camera.”

The couple made the jump shortly after 5 p.m. and spent several minutes flying over grand haven. The two said they hope to do it again in 20 years.