Ottawa County

Jurors hear confession in 'nuisance' neighbor's death

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 03:30 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 03:43 PM EDT

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — An Ottawa County man told police that he fatally shot a neighbor on the day after Christmas while she cleared snow, saying she was a "nuisance to the neighborhood."

A video of Wendell Popejoy's confession was played for jurors Friday in Ottawa County. He's charged with murder in the death of Sheila Bonge, whose unclothed body was put on a sled and found at the bottom of a hill a few days later.

Police say Bonge was shot while snowblowing an easement that she and neighbors used to get to their driveways in Crockery Township. The Grand Rapids Press quotes neighbors as saying Bonge would shoot snow into their driveways to aggravate them.

Popejoy told police that he regretted what happened and said the killing was a "snap decision."

Popejoy's trial is expected to continue Monday.

