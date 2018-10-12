Jurors hear confession in 'nuisance' neighbor's death
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — An Ottawa County man told police that he fatally shot a neighbor on the day after Christmas while she cleared snow, saying she was a "nuisance to the neighborhood."
A video of Wendell Popejoy's confession was played for jurors Friday in Ottawa County. He's charged with murder in the death of Sheila Bonge, whose unclothed body was put on a sled and found at the bottom of a hill a few days later.
Police say Bonge was shot while snowblowing an easement that she and neighbors used to get to their driveways in Crockery Township. The Grand Rapids Press quotes neighbors as saying Bonge would shoot snow into their driveways to aggravate them.
Popejoy told police that he regretted what happened and said the killing was a "snap decision."
Popejoy's trial is expected to continue Monday.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Aerial photos Michael devastation in Mexico Beach
- Mega Millions $548M jackpot 3rd largest ever
- Bullet hits Battle Creek Academy; no one hurt
- Ottawa Co. deputies: Man steals 2 cars, crashes 1