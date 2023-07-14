MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by Ottawa County residents that accused county commissioners of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act.

The residents who filed the suit in March argued that members of the conservative Ottawa Impact political action violated the law when they decided secretly on several extra agenda items, including ousting the county administrator and health officer and closing the diversity, equity and inclusion office, before they voted in their first public meeting on Jan. 3.

The commissioners’ lawyer, David Kallman, asked the court to dismiss the case, saying it was baseless. Muskegon County Judge Matthew Kacel heard arguments on June 16. In an order issued Wednesday, he sided with the commissioners and dismissed the suit.

In his decision, Kacel said that the plaintiffs argued the commissioners-elect were acting as a “de facto public body” in making decisions before they were sworn in. But state law and case precedent don’t support that argument, Kacel ruled, saying that the commissioners had no power until they were actually sworn in on Jan. 3 and therefore not bound by the Open Meetings Act before then.

In February, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she could not file criminal charges against members of the board, saying that she did not find “actionable violation,” though she said she believes the commissioners violated the spirit of the Open Meetings Act.