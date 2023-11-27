MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge will hear arguments today from the attorney for Ottawa County’s top health officer, who is asking the court to force the county to pay a $4 million lawsuit settlement.

The court hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in Muskegon County Circuit Court.

Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley’s attorney Sarah Howard said in a court filing earlier this month that the Board of Commissioners agreed to settlement details, including the $4 million payout, on Nov. 6.

Hambley’s attorney says the county is trying to back out of the deal, while the commissioners’ attorney David Kallman said nobody ever agreed to anything.

The court filing says that under the settlement, Hambley would leave her position by Dec. 15, 2023, in exchange for $4 million. Deputy Health Officer Marcia Mansaray would resign in exchange for a severance of one year’s pay.

Howard argued that commissioners negotiated the agreement in closed session, memorialized it in writing via a series of emails and voted in favor of the settlement in open session before recessing.

On Nov. 14, the board reconvened and asked to negotiate different terms, according to the filing.

Kallman said on Nov. 16 that there was never a finalized deal and there were several options they were looking at, including the $4 million proposal. He added that his office never recommended that the board accept any specific settlement. He also said the county could still vote to fire Hambley outright.

Conservative county commissioners backed by the political action committee Ottawa Impact voted in their first meeting in January to remove Hambley from her job and put her in an interim role. She sued, saying that was illegal. Commissioners countered that she was never properly appointed by their predecessors. The Michigan Court of Appeals finally ruled that Hambley was rightfully appointed, but also that the board could fire her if it could prove cause under state law.

A document signed by Ottawa Impact co-founder and Commission Chair Joe Moss previously laid out county leaders’ case for why Hambley should lose her job, alleging incompetence, neglect and misconduct in the way she handled and communicated to the press about the recent budgeting process.

The removal hearing got underway Oct. 24 and included two days of testimony in which Hambley’s lawyer tried to show her client was only concerned with ensuring her department could operate properly. Hambley testified she went to the media because her understanding was that the general fund dollars to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health would be limited to $2.5 million, which she said would cause it to close. Commissioners ultimately decided the health department would get about $4.8 million from the general fund. The health department’s total allocation for the fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, was less than the previous year.

Commissioners debated for a while after the second day of testimony, but held off voting so they would have more time to consider everything they heard. The following Monday, Oct. 30, they pushed the vote back another week. On Nov. 6, they voted to accept their lawyer’s recommendations on “litigation and settlement activities.” Kallman told News 8 that motion was meant to indicate discussions would continue.During the fifth day of the hearing, commissioners voted immediately to go to closed session. After hours of negotiations, members came back said they were recessing again.

The hearing was set to resume for its sixth day on Tuesday.