MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge is considering whether a lawsuit accusing Ottawa County commissioners of violating Michigan’s Open Meetings Act can move forward, the Holland Sentinel reports.

The Open Meetings Act requires Any meetings involving a quorum of the board to be held in public and says notice and an agenda must be provided. The residents who filed the suit in March argue members of the conservative Ottawa Impact political action violated the law when the decided secretly on several extra agenda items, including ousting the county administrator and health officer and closing the diversity, equity and inclusion office, before they voted in their first public meeting on Jan. 3.

The lawyer for the commissioners argued they have not violated that act because they weren’t technically office-holders before Jan 3.

The commissioners’ lawyer moved to dismiss the suit. A judge in the 14th Circuit Court in Muskegon County heard arguments Friday. He is expected to issue a ruling within the next two weeks about whether to grant the dismissal, the Sentinel reported.

In February, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she could not file criminal charges against members of the board, saying that she did not find “actionable violation,” though she said she believes the new commissioners violated the spirit of the Open Meetings Act.

The county health officer has filed her own separate suit to try to prevent her ouster. The matter is currently before the Michigan Court of Appeals.