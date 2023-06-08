GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has withdrawn her plea after a car crash last year that killed her three sons.

At a scheduled sentencing Thursday, Leticia Gonzales withdrew her plea of no contest after the judge said the court would not abide by a plea agreement that Gonzales entered into in April.

“After reviewing the pre-sentencing report, the court cannot and will not follow the plea agreement,” Judge Jon Hulsing said.

While prosecutors recommended one year of jail under the plea agreement, Hulsing said the court would impose a prison sentence of four years to 15 years, with credit for 41 days served.

“However, the defendant does have the absolute right to withdraw the plea,” Hulsing said.

After a few minutes of conference with her lawyers, Gonzales withdrew her plea.

Gonzales declined to make a statement before the judge said he would not follow the plea deal, saying, “No, I’m just wanting to take my — you know, the consequences.”

In April 2023, Gonzales pleaded no contest to one count of operating while intoxicated causing death. Under the tentative plea agreement, two more counts of the same charge were dismissed and prosecutors recommended a year in jail.

In February 2022, Gonzales drifted across multiple lanes of James Street in Holland Township, hit a curb and flipped into an icy pond, deputies said. Her three children — 4-year-old Jerome Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 1-year-old Josiah Gonzales — were trapped in the vehicle and ultimately died. Leticia Gonzales had only minor injuries.