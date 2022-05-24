HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A manufacturer is expanding in Holland, bringing up to 140 new jobs to the area.

Tuesday morning, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved a resolution supporting a $2.25 million performance-based grant for JR Automation Technologies, LLC, which specializes in factory automation and robotic system integration.

(A 2018 image shows JR Automation in Holland.)

The company expects to invest up to $9.9 million in renovating and equipping a 100,000 square-foot facility in Holland, which will allow it to double its line capacity to meet growing customer demand. JR Automation expects to sign a long-term lease for the new facility, which will house production and office space.

The MEDC says the project will create one of the largest premier machine shops of its kind in the country. The jobs it generates are expected to pay $62,600 each year.

“One of the things that’s neat about JR is these jobs are going to be a mixture of skilled trades, but also engineers: controls engineers, mechanical engineers and more. So, exciting times here at JR,” said Joel Cooper, the director of facilities, health, safety and environmental for JR Automation.

JR Automation is also getting support from the city of Holland. Officials there expect to approve a real property tax abatement for the project.

The MEDC says the incentives are key in keeping JR Automation Technologies’ expansion in Holland instead of Tennessee, South Carolina or Utah.

JR Automation Technologies was founded in Holland in 1980. Hitachi, Ltd. acquired the company in 2019. The company currently has 27 manufacturing facilities, has generated almost $1 billion in sales and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide, including 1,227 workers in Michigan.