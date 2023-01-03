OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday ousted the county administrator and put John Gibbs in the office amid a flurry of added agenda items from the board’s conservative contingent.

Gibbs was an employee of former President Donald Trump’s administration. He ran to represent Michigan’s 3rd District in Congress in November but was defeated by Democrat Hillary Scholten.

The move came at the board’s first organizational meeting of the year. The board voted 6-3 to approve a resolution that fired John Shay as county administrator and replaced him with Gibbs effective immediately.

The motion from Commissioner Sylvia Rhodea of Allendale Township was greeted with cheers from the meeting attendees.

“Our voters spoke very clearly about wanting a change in direction in our county,” Rhodea said. “And leadership starts at the top with the county administrator. And so out of respect for our voters and the need to have leadership in our county which fully aligns with the Board of Commissions and who will cooperate and work fully and transparently with the Board of Commissioners, we believe it’s important to appoint John Gibbs.”

She said Gibbs had strong support in Ottawa County.

After his hiring was approved, the board invited Gibbs to speak. He offered brief comments, starting by congratulating the board members on their election.

“It shows that the people are still in charge. The Founding Fathers are looking down right now and are very proud of what’s happening right now,” he said.

He went on to say that as administrator, he would be accountable to the board.

The resolution to hire Gibbs was added to the agenda during the meeting. Also added to the agenda and quickly passed 7-1 was a motion that changed the county vision statement from, “Where you belong,” to “Where freedom rings.” Rhodea presented that motion, too.

Commissioner Lucy Ebel of Holland Township added an agenda item, moving to close the department’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department. That motion passed 7-1. Rhodea called the DEI office’s agenda “divisive.”

Commissioner Allison Miedema, who represents the northeastern part of the county, moved to remove the county’s Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley and replace her with Nathaniel Kelley. That motion passed 7-1. Hambley will hold the role on an interim basis until Kelley’s hiring is approved by the board and confirmed by the state health department.

Commissioner Gretchen Cosby of the northwestern part of the county added an agenda item to hire Cindy Driesenga as administrative director to Board of Commissioners, a new part-time role. The resolution indicated Driesenga’s role will be to coordinate with the chairs of standing committees and report back to the commissioners. It passed 8-0.