GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Jenison Public Schools says students who harassed a Black player at a basketball game were disciplined out of school.

A spokesperson said in an email Tuesday that the school district would not release exactly how many students were given “out-of-school disciplinary action” or any information about the nature of that discipline due to student privacy laws.

The spokesperson said the investigation into the incident was finished and that the district was “working on restorative practices to use this as a teaching and personal growth opportunity.”

Video posted online shows students at Jenison High School making monkey sounds and gestures directed at a Black player from Wyoming High School during a Dec. 16 basketball game. State data from last school year — the most recent data set available — shows more than 80% of the student population at Jenison is white and less than 2% Black.

The week after the game, Jenison Public Schools listed the actions it was taking in response, including hosting assemblies with older students and having in-class conversations with younger students about character and integrity and why what happened was wrong.

“We are working with outside experts who specialize in race, community leaders, students, and staff to have meaningful conversations on how we can make tangible and lasting change,” the district spokesman told News 8 Tuesday.

He went on to say it is “committed to addressing this issue head on and working with the community to develop a stronger sense of belonging for everyone at Jenison.”