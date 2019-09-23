Jenison schools mourn death of sophomore Hunter Bowen

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Students of Jenison High School are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Jenison Public Schools Superintendent Tom TenBrink says 15-year-old Hunter Bowen went to sleep but did not wake up Monday morning. It’s unclear what led to the sophomore’s death.

Jenison High School principal Dr. Brandon Graham informed students of Hunter’s death Monday.

The superintendent says Hunter’s death is impacting the entire district since his siblings attend Rosewood Elementary School and Jenison High School.

The district says grief counselors are available to all students, and trained personnel will be working to provide support for staff and students in the months ahead.

“Please keep the Bowen family in your thoughts and prayers! I am confident that the Jenison community will do whatever it takes to support the Bowen family during this difficult time. Together, we are Jenison,” TenBrink concluded in a letter to parents.