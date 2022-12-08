GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Jenison Public Schools has opened its new high school fieldhouse.
The new 64,000 square foot indoor athletic facility was made possible by a 2020 bond proposal. The facility features a 70-yard indoor turf area, a two lane track, cheer room and a classroom that will be used for professional development.
“It’s really a point of pride,” Brandon Graham, the superintendent of Jenison Public Schools, said. “It will be a place that kids transform themselves, not only academically, athletically, but as people.”
The 2020 bond also funded new classrooms at Bursley Elementary School, a new music room in the junior high and HVAC heating and cooling to all buildings.