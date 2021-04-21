Jenison Public Schools names new superintendent

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Jenison Public Schools has named Brandon Graham as its next superintendent.

Brandon Graham has been named the district’s new superintendent (Courtesy Jenison Public Schools)

The board of education for the district unanimously selected him Tuesday, it said in a Wednesday release.

Graham is currently the high school principal for the district, and was previously the principal of Jenison Junior High School.

Graham will be starting his new position July 1, and will be taking over for Tom TenBrink, who is retiring after working as the district’s superintendent for the last 18 years.