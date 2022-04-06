GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Jenison nonprofit is expanding its effort to send meals to families in Ukraine after an outpouring of community support.

In March, News 8 watched as volunteers and staff at Sus Manos Gleaners worked to send a quarter of a million meals to Ukraine. Staff is now preparing to send an additional shipment of the same size or greater.

Sus Manos Gleaners prepares food donations for Ukraine. (March 23, 2022)

The meals are made of dehydrated produce from local farmers. SMG staff say the dehydrated food can be used to make nutritious meals for the families enduring the war.

Gleaners says in the last few weeks, it has started working to pack meals four to five days weekly, nearly quadrupling the number of meals it is able to get to people in need.

The nonprofit says it is in need of more volunteers but will also accept monetary donations. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on Sus Manos Gleaners’ website or Facebook page.