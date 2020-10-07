Jenison newlywed, husband die in Colorado plane crash

Lindsey Volelaar and Costas Sivyllis, a couple with West Michigan ties who died in a plane crash in Colorado. (Courtesy)

TELLURIDE, COLO. (WOOD) — A newlywed couple killed in a Colorado plane crash this week has ties to West Michigan.

Thirty-three-year-old Lindsey Vogelaar and 30-year-old Costas Sivyllis were killed Monday; four days after they were married.

Vogelaar was a 2005 graduate of Jenison High School and later, Grand Valley State University

She and Sivyllis had married on Oct. 1 and were honeymooning in Telluride, Colorado.

The couple met while working for United Airlines — Vogelaar a flight attendant and Sivyllis was a pilot.

The couple flew out of Telluride on their way home to Florida Monday in Sivyllis’ private airplane.

Vogelaar’s family released a statement to News 8:

On October 5, 2020 at around 1 p.m. our beloved Lindsey Vogelaar and Costas Sivyllis passed away in a tragic plane crash near Telluride, Colorado just four days after getting married on October 1, 2020. Lindsey was the most fun, energetic person ever with an infectious laugh and smile. Costas was genuine and made people feel like they mattered. He was calculated and Lindsey was the wings he needed to seek adventure. Costas loved Lindsey with every fiber of his being and loved every aspect of Lindsey and her entire life. They could’ve lived anywhere as long as they were together. They were citizens of the world. Lindsey’s home was wherever the plane landed. They had roots in Florida, but they were true citizens of the world. They were supportive of each other in every aspect of their lives. Costas was the youngest hired airline pilot at United Airlines and Lindsey was a flight attendant at the same airline. They met during a flight to Europe in 2016. Lindsey was born in Colorado and grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Costas grew up in Massachusetts. Both will be greatly missed by family, friends and everyone who knew them.

The plane crashed about 15 minutes into the flight in the Ingram Basin, east of Telluride, according to the local sheriff’s department.

What was initially a rescue operation Monday afternoon quickly became a recovery operation.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.