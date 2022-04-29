JENISON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Jenison High School Marching Band is going to be performing in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the school announced Friday.

Every year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks goes on a nationwide search for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities to captivate millions of live spectators and viewers across the country. For the 97th parade, the Jenison High School Marching Bank was one of 10 schools selected from more than 100 applicants.

“For decades, the Jenison Band has delivered ambitious, exciting performances beautifully designed to resonate with audiences across the country,” Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Parade creative producer, said in a press release.

The band has been presented with a $10,000 fundraising kickoff from the Macy’s team, the school said. The band will be fundraising over the next 18 months while they plan and rehearse their performance for the more than two-mile-long parade.

“The Macy’s Parade is such a great tradition and for so many Americans, it really is part of our family Thanksgiving celebrations,” David Zamborsky, band director at Jenison High School, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to have received the honor and privilege of representing our Jenison community in this spectacular event.”