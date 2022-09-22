GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Jenison man was arrested and charged for having and producing child pornography on his computer, according to Michigan State Police.

Michael John Batt, 35, was charged with eight counts on Thursday: Two counts of producing child porn, four counts of aggravated distribution of child porn, one count of aggravated possession of child porn, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

His alleged actions were discovered by an undercover investigation into his online activity. MSP then searched his home and found evidence that was confiscated by police.

MSP Computer Crimes Unit advises parents to have a conversation with their children about safe internet use. You can find a list of resources on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website or the MSP ICAC Task Force website.

If you have information about possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.