Jenison landscaper ordered to pay $118K to ex-workers

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal judge has ordered an Ottawa County landscaping company to pay more than $118,000 in back wages and damages to its employees.

The U.S. Department of Labor says an investigation by its Labor Wage and Hour Division determined New Image Landscaping LLC in Jenison and its owner, Jeremy Cizauskas, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay employees overtime after mislabeling them as independent contractors.

Federal investigators said the employees did not qualify as independent contractors because Cizauskas oversaw their work, including scheduling, equipment, training and uniforms. Investigators also concluded that Cizauskas controlled who was hired for his landscaping, lawn mowing and snow removal business and how much they were paid.

Federal officials say many employees routinely worked 50 hours or more a week at a set hourly rate and were not paid for working during their meal breaks.

A federal judge ruled 32 former employees of New Image Landscaping LLC should be paid $59,212 in overtime back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages.