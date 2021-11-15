Jenison HS Marching Band places 3rd in national competition

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Jenison High School Marching Band placed third in the AA Division national competition in Indianapolis Saturday.

There were 96 bands in total at the competition, and 28 in the AA division, vying for one of those top three places.

Band director Dave Zamborsky said it’s like winning the bronze medal at the Olympics.

“The students knew, based on the scheduling, that we were probably in contention for a top spot but that didn’t detract at all from the elation when they heard their names announced as a medalist at the national level,” Zamborksy said.

Jenison hasn’t placed in the top three at this level since 2006.

The band stood out even more this year visually with a change-up in the uniforms. Instead of the traditional Jenison black and green colors, members wore a swirly, orange and terra cotta colored pattern.

“A lot of groups at this very high level of competition have gone to more of a costume concept. Our show this year was called Spirits of the Canyon. It was based on Bryce Canyon and the topography of the American southwest, and the costume that we put the whole band in reflected that,” Zamborsky said.

The bright colors were often the focus of the judges’ comments throughout the season.

Zamborsky said this year was even more special not only because of how well the band placed but also because of the hardships they have overcome in the last two years.

The Jenison High School Marching Band took first place at the state competition the previous weekend.