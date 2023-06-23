GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Jenison High School Music Program, along with the West Michigan Community Chorale, are honoring veterans with two patriotic performances acting as fundraisers.

The first concert was Thursday, June 22, and the second will happen at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

“A Celebration of America” is a patriotic-themed collage-style concert featuring performances by current Jenison High School band, orchestra and choir students, alumni, staff and the West Michigan Community Chorale.

WOOD TV8’s Teresa Weakley is the emcee for the benefit concerts, which will raise money for the Jenison High School Marching Band’s upcoming trip to New York City.

The group is one of six high school bands from across the country selected to perform in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“The program is tremendously honored to have this opportunity to represent our community in the national spotlight. However, it is quite expensive to take 200 students to New York City for the better part of a week. We are excited to have the opportunity to fundraise in the way that feels most authentic to who we are as a band program — making music for our community members to enjoy,” said Dave Zamborsky, the band director.

The program features music honoring the country’s past, with specific songs meant to highlight current and former armed service members in the audience.

Tickets for these concerts are $10 each, and all proceeds go directly toward the Macy’s trip expenses.