Jenison High School moving up commencement time

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Jenison High School is moving up the time for its commencement ceremony Thursday.

The outdoor ceremony will now be starting at 6:30 p.m., with seniors entering the stadium at 6:15 p.m., because of rain that’s expected to come later in the evening, the school’s superintendent Tom TenBrink said in a letter to parents and guardians.

“The flexible mindset that I have referred to so often throughout this school year needs to be utilized once again,” TenBrink wrote.

Attendees are encouraged to bring raingear in case it starts raining earlier than expected.

The commencement can also be streamed live on Facebook.