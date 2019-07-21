NWS: Jenison was not hit by tornado

A roof ripped off a home in Jenison during Saturday’s early morning storm. (July 20, 2019)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Severe storms tore across West Michigan overnight, leaving more than 100,000 without power.

Wind gusts from 40-80 mph were recorded with the line from Muskegon to Jenison to East Grand Rapids.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Consumers’ Energy power outage map

Dozens of reports of downed trees and power lines came in across West Michigan as a result of the storms.

One of the hardest-hit locations was Jenison, where a home lost its roof and several large trees were blown over or snapped.

The National Weather Service has concluded that the storm damage looks more like a microburst than a tornado.

Unlike a tornado, which has violently rotating winds, a downburst is a sudden push of air straight down from the cloud to the surface in a downdraft.

Winds in a microburst can be just as strong as a weak tornado.

The places were damage was most extensive, the National Weather Service is estimating 80 mph winds were generated in a microburst.

A segment from their findings reads “Location of the area of enhanced winds estimated to be around 80 mph from a microburst. The arrows show the direction that trees fell and debris was scattered. Jenison, Michigan. July 20, 2019.”

The home that suffered the most damage was one on Magnolia Drive, where the garage door caved in, allowing wind to tear apart more of the structure.